TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021 _____ 150 FPUS54 KEWX 020756 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 TXZ192-022100- Travis- Including the city of Austin 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ205-022100- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ183-022100- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ220-022100- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ187-022100- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ193-022100- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ190-022100- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ172-022100- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ208-022100- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ206-022100- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ224-022100- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ228-022100- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ184-022100- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ209-022100- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ219-022100- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ188-022100- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ223-022100- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ207-022100- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ191-022100- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ222-022100- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ189-022100- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. $$ TXZ186-022100- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. $$ TXZ202-022100- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ225-022100- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ194-022100- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ171-022100- Llano- Including the city of Llano 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ217-022100- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ204-022100- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ185-022100- Real- Including the city of Leakey 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ203-022100- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ173-022100- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ221-022100- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ218-022100- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 256 AM CDT Sat Oct 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$