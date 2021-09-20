TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 19, 2021 _____ 093 FPUS54 KEWX 200822 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 TXZ192-202130- Travis- Including the city of Austin 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ205-202130- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ183-202130- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ220-202130- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ187-202130- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ193-202130- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ190-202130- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows around 60. $$ TXZ172-202130- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ208-202130- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the in the upper 80s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ206-202130- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ224-202130- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ228-202130- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ184-202130- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ209-202130- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ219-202130- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ188-202130- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ223-202130- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ207-202130- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ191-202130- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the in the mid 80s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ222-202130- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ189-202130- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ186-202130- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the in the lower 80s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ202-202130- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature falling into the in the upper 80s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ225-202130- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ194-202130- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ171-202130- Llano- Including the city of Llano 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ217-202130- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ204-202130- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ185-202130- Real- Including the city of Leakey 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ203-202130- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ173-202130- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ221-202130- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ218-202130- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 322 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021 .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s. $$