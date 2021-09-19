TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 18, 2021

630 FPUS54 KEWX 190806

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

TXZ192-192115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ205-192115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ183-192115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ220-192115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

TXZ187-192115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ193-192115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ190-192115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ172-192115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ208-192115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 50s.

TXZ206-192115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ224-192115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 60s.

TXZ228-192115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

TXZ184-192115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ209-192115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

around 90.

TXZ219-192115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

TXZ188-192115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ223-192115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

upper 50s.

TXZ207-192115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ191-192115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ222-192115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

TXZ189-192115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ186-192115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ202-192115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 60s.

TXZ225-192115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

TXZ194-192115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

TXZ171-192115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ217-192115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 60s.

TXZ204-192115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

TXZ185-192115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ203-192115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows around

60.

TXZ173-192115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ221-192115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows around

60.

TXZ218-192115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

306 AM CDT Sun Sep 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 60s.

