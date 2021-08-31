TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 30, 2021 _____ 207 FPUS54 KEWX 310828 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 TXZ192-312130- Travis- Including the city of Austin 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ205-312130- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ183-312130- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ220-312130- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early before midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ187-312130- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ193-312130- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ190-312130- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ172-312130- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ208-312130- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ206-312130- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ224-312130- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ228-312130- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ184-312130- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ209-312130- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ219-312130- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ188-312130- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ223-312130- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ207-312130- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ191-312130- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ222-312130- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ189-312130- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ186-312130- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ202-312130- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ225-312130- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ194-312130- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ171-312130- Llano- Including the city of Llano 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ217-312130- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ204-312130- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ185-312130- Real- Including the city of Leakey 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ203-312130- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ173-312130- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ221-312130- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ218-312130- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 328 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather