TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

027 FPUS54 KEWX 200814

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

TXZ192-202115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ205-202115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ183-202115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ220-202115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 108 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 mph after midnight.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ187-202115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ193-202115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up

to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ190-202115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ172-202115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ208-202115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ206-202115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ224-202115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ228-202115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ184-202115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ209-202115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ219-202115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ188-202115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ223-202115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ207-202115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ191-202115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ222-202115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ189-202115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ186-202115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ202-202115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ225-202115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ194-202115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ171-202115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ217-202115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ204-202115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ185-202115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ203-202115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ173-202115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ221-202115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ218-202115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

314 AM CDT Fri Aug 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

