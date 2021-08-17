TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 16, 2021 _____ 257 FPUS54 KEWX 170732 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 TXZ192-172045- Travis- Including the city of Austin 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ205-172045- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ183-172045- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ220-172045- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ187-172045- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ193-172045- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ190-172045- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ172-172045- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ208-172045- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ206-172045- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ224-172045- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ228-172045- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ184-172045- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ209-172045- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ219-172045- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ188-172045- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ223-172045- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ207-172045- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ191-172045- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ222-172045- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ189-172045- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ186-172045- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ202-172045- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ225-172045- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ194-172045- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ171-172045- Llano- Including the city of Llano 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ217-172045- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ204-172045- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ185-172045- Real- Including the city of Leakey 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ203-172045- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ173-172045- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ221-172045- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ218-172045- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 232 AM CDT Tue Aug 17 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$