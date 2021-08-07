TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 6, 2021

_____

768 FPUS54 KEWX 070715

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

TXZ192-072015-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ205-072015-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-072015-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ220-072015-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early

before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ187-072015-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ193-072015-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ190-072015-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-072015-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ208-072015-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ206-072015-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ224-072015-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ228-072015-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ184-072015-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ209-072015-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ219-072015-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ188-072015-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ223-072015-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ207-072015-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ191-072015-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-072015-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ189-072015-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ186-072015-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ202-072015-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ225-072015-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ194-072015-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ171-072015-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-072015-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ204-072015-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ185-072015-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ203-072015-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ173-072015-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-072015-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ218-072015-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

215 AM CDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather