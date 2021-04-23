TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 22, 2021

736 FPUS54 KEWX 230749

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

TXZ192-232100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with

possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ205-232100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning. Rain showers

likely through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-232100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with patchy

drizzle early in the morning, then cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers and patchy drizzle late in the morning. Sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ220-232100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of showers with

possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ187-232100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms

and patchy drizzle in the morning. Rain showers likely through

the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ193-232100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ190-232100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely

with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ172-232100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely

with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ208-232100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ206-232100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely

with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then rain

showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ224-232100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely with possible thunderstorms and

drizzle in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-232100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy then becoming partly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

patchy drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ184-232100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy then becoming partly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers early in the morning. Patchy drizzle in

the morning. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ209-232100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle

in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ219-232100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Chance of showers until late

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ188-232100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

patchy drizzle in the morning. Rain showers likely through the

day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ223-232100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely with

possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then showers

with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-232100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with

possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then showers

with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-232100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely

with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ222-232100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Slight chance of thunderstorms and patchy

drizzle in the morning. Showers likely through the day. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-232100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms and

patchy drizzle in the morning. Rain showers likely through the

day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ186-232100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely with

possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-232100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy then becoming partly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers early in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

early afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ225-232100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely with possible thunderstorms and

drizzle in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ194-232100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ171-232100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then rain showers and

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ217-232100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers early in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

early afternoon. Highs 86 to 92. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ204-232100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ185-232100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ203-232100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Chance

of rain showers until late afternoon. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ173-232100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain

showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning, then thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ221-232100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning. Showers likely

through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ218-232100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

$$

