TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 16, 2021

_____

383 FPUS54 KEWX 170705

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

TXZ192-172015-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-172015-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-172015-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ220-172015-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ187-172015-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ193-172015-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ190-172015-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ172-172015-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ208-172015-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-172015-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ224-172015-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-172015-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ184-172015-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ209-172015-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ219-172015-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ188-172015-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ223-172015-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-172015-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-172015-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ222-172015-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

$$

TXZ189-172015-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ186-172015-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-172015-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ225-172015-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ194-172015-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

TXZ171-172015-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ217-172015-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ204-172015-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ185-172015-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ203-172015-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ173-172015-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ221-172015-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

$$

TXZ218-172015-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

205 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather