TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 30, 2021 _____ 343 FPUS54 KEWX 310729 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 TXZ192-312030- Travis- Including the city of Austin 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ205-312030- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ183-312030- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ220-312030- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ187-312030- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ193-312030- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ190-312030- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ172-312030- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ208-312030- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy, cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ206-312030- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ224-312030- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ228-312030- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ184-312030- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ209-312030- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ219-312030- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ188-312030- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ223-312030- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ207-312030- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy, cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ191-312030- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ222-312030- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ189-312030- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ186-312030- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ202-312030- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ225-312030- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ194-312030- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ171-312030- Llano- Including the city of Llano 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ217-312030- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ204-312030- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ185-312030- Real- Including the city of Leakey 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ203-312030- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ173-312030- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ221-312030- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ218-312030- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 229 AM CDT Wed Mar 31 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. $$