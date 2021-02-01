TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 31, 2021 _____ 569 FPUS54 KEWX 010933 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 TXZ192-012245- Travis- Including the city of Austin 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ205-012245- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ183-012245- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ220-012245- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ187-012245- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ193-012245- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ190-012245- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ172-012245- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ208-012245- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ206-012245- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ224-012245- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ228-012245- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ184-012245- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ209-012245- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ219-012245- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ188-012245- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ223-012245- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ207-012245- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ191-012245- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ222-012245- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ189-012245- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ186-012245- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ202-012245- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ225-012245- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ194-012245- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ171-012245- Llano- Including the city of Llano 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ217-012245- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ204-012245- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ185-012245- Real- Including the city of Leakey 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ203-012245- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ173-012245- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ221-012245- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ218-012245- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 333 AM CST Mon Feb 1 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. 