TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 23, 2021

_____

231 FPUS54 KEWX 240832

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

TXZ192-242145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Widespread drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-242145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Widespread drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ183-242145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread drizzle and slight chance of

rain in the morning. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ220-242145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread drizzle and slight chance of

rain in the morning. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ187-242145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread

drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-242145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread

drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ190-242145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Widespread drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-242145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread

drizzle and slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ208-242145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread

drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-242145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Widespread drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ224-242145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread

drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-242145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread drizzle and slight chance of

rain in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ184-242145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread

drizzle and slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ209-242145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread

drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ219-242145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread drizzle and slight chance of

rain in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ188-242145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread

drizzle and slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ223-242145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread

drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-242145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Widespread drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-242145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Widespread drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ222-242145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread

drizzle and slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-242145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread

drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-242145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread

drizzle and slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers before

midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ202-242145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread drizzle and slight chance of

rain in the morning. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-242145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread

drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ194-242145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread

drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ171-242145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Widespread drizzle and slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ217-242145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread drizzle and slight chance of

rain in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-242145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Widespread drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-242145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread

drizzle and slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers before

midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ203-242145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Widespread drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before

midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ173-242145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Widespread drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ221-242145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Widespread drizzle and chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ218-242145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

232 AM CST Sun Jan 24 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread drizzle and slight chance of rain in

the morning. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

