TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 5, 2021 _____ 256 FPUS54 KEWX 060821 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 TXZ192-062130- Travis- Including the city of Austin 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of snow in western portions of the county. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Lows around 30. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ205-062130- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ183-062130- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ220-062130- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ187-062130- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Colder. Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ193-062130- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Lows around 30. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ190-062130- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Colder. Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ172-062130- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Colder. Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ208-062130- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then thunderstorms and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ206-062130- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ224-062130- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ228-062130- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ184-062130- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ209-062130- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ219-062130- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ188-062130- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Colder. Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ223-062130- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ207-062130- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ191-062130- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely and slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Colder. Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ222-062130- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ189-062130- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Colder. Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ186-062130- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Colder. Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of snow. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ202-062130- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ225-062130- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ194-062130- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ171-062130- Llano- Including the city of Llano 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Colder. Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ217-062130- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ204-062130- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ185-062130- Real- Including the city of Leakey 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ203-062130- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ173-062130- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Colder. Cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ221-062130- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely and slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ218-062130- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 221 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. 