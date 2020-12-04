TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 3, 2020

_____

173 FPUS54 KEWX 040843

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

TXZ192-042145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ205-042145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ183-042145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-042145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ187-042145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ193-042145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ190-042145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ172-042145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ208-042145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ206-042145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ224-042145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ228-042145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. East

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-042145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-042145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ219-042145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. East

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-042145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-042145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ207-042145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ191-042145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-042145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ189-042145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ186-042145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-042145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ225-042145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ194-042145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming northwest

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ171-042145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ217-042145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-042145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ185-042145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-042145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ173-042145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ221-042145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ218-042145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

243 AM CST Fri Dec 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather