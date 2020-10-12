TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 11, 2020
739 FPUS54 KEWX 120734
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
TXZ192-122045-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ205-122045-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ183-122045-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ220-122045-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ187-122045-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ193-122045-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ190-122045-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
around 70. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ172-122045-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ208-122045-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ206-122045-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ224-122045-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ228-122045-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the
upper 80s.
TXZ184-122045-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ209-122045-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ219-122045-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ188-122045-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ223-122045-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ207-122045-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ191-122045-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ222-122045-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in
the lower 60s.
TXZ189-122045-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ186-122045-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ202-122045-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ225-122045-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ194-122045-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ171-122045-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 50s.
TXZ217-122045-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ204-122045-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ185-122045-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ203-122045-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ173-122045-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ221-122045-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ218-122045-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
234 AM CDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
