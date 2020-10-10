TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 9, 2020

033 FPUS54 KEWX 100722

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

TXZ192-102030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-102030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-102030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ220-102030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ187-102030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ193-102030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ190-102030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ172-102030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ208-102030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-102030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ224-102030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ228-102030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ184-102030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ209-102030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ219-102030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-102030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ223-102030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-102030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-102030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ222-102030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-102030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ186-102030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ202-102030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ225-102030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ194-102030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ171-102030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ217-102030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ204-102030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ185-102030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ203-102030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ173-102030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ221-102030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ218-102030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

222 AM CDT Sat Oct 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

