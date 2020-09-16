TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020
_____
321 FPUS54 KEWX 161938
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
TXZ192-170845-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
around 60.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ205-170845-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ183-170845-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ220-170845-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ187-170845-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ193-170845-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ190-170845-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ172-170845-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ208-170845-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ206-170845-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ224-170845-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ228-170845-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ184-170845-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ209-170845-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ219-170845-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ188-170845-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
$$
TXZ223-170845-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ207-170845-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ191-170845-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ222-170845-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ189-170845-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ186-170845-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
$$
TXZ202-170845-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ225-170845-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ194-170845-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ171-170845-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ217-170845-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ204-170845-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ185-170845-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ203-170845-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ173-170845-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ221-170845-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ218-170845-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
238 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather