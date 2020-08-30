TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 29, 2020

_____

471 FPUS54 KEWX 300748

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

TXZ192-302100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index readings up to

106 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 107 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

108 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 113 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ205-302100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ183-302100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ220-302100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

100-105. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ187-302100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ193-302100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 108 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early before

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 increasing to highest heat index readings up

to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ190-302100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ172-302100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ208-302100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to

107 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 113 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 112 in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ206-302100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 112 in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ224-302100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to

110 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 115 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest

heat index readings up to 108 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 111 increasing to highest heat index readings up

to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers. Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ228-302100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 109 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 114 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around

100. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ184-302100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ209-302100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to

109 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 114 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ219-302100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 109 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 115 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100-105. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ188-302100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ223-302100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to

109 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 114 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 111 in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around

100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ207-302100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 114 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 112 in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ191-302100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to

112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111 in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ222-302100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to

110 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 116 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest

heat index readings up to 110 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 112 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 114 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ189-302100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ186-302100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ202-302100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early

before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ225-302100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 111 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 114 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 110 increasing to highest heat index readings up

to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated

showers. Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ194-302100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 114 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Highest heat

index readings up to 109 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 increasing to highest heat index readings up

to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around

100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ171-302100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ217-302100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Highest

heat index readings up to 108 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 114 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ204-302100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early

before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 114 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ185-302100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ203-302100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ173-302100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 113 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 108 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in

the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ221-302100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 110 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 108 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 109 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ218-302100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

248 AM CDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 early

before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around

100. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather