TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020
_____
537 FPUS54 KEWX 230830
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
TXZ192-232130-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ205-232130-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around
100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ183-232130-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
100-105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ220-232130-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ187-232130-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ193-232130-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ190-232130-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ172-232130-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ208-232130-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ206-232130-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around
100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ224-232130-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ228-232130-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
100-105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs 100-105.
$$
TXZ184-232130-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ209-232130-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ219-232130-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
100-105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100-105.
$$
TXZ188-232130-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ223-232130-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ207-232130-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ191-232130-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ222-232130-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
before midnight becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Highest
heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ189-232130-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ186-232130-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ202-232130-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ225-232130-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ194-232130-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ171-232130-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ217-232130-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ204-232130-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around
100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ185-232130-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ203-232130-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid
70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ173-232130-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ221-232130-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ218-232130-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
330 AM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather