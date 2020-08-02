TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2020
_____
357 FPUS54 KEWX 020800
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
TXZ192-022100-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ205-022100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ183-022100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs 100-105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the
mid 70s.
$$
TXZ220-022100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ187-022100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ193-022100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ190-022100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ172-022100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in
the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ208-022100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ206-022100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ224-022100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ228-022100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ184-022100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ209-022100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ219-022100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs 100-105.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ188-022100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ223-022100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ207-022100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ191-022100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ222-022100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ189-022100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ186-022100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ202-022100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ225-022100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ194-022100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ171-022100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ217-022100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ204-022100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ185-022100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ203-022100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ173-022100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ221-022100-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ218-022100-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
300 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather