TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 26, 2020

_____

656 FPUS54 KEWX 270729

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

TXZ192-272030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-272030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-272030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ220-272030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ187-272030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-272030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ190-272030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-272030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ208-272030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-272030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-272030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-272030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ184-272030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ209-272030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ219-272030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ188-272030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-272030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-272030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-272030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-272030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-272030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-272030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-272030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ225-272030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 increasing to highest heat index readings up

to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ194-272030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ171-272030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ217-272030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ204-272030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-272030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-272030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ173-272030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ221-272030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ218-272030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

229 AM CDT Sat Jun 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

_____

