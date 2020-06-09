TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 8, 2020

_____

547 FPUS54 KEWX 090757

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

TXZ192-092100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ205-092100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ183-092100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ220-092100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 115 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ187-092100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ193-092100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Highest heat

index readings around 112.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ190-092100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ172-092100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ208-092100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ206-092100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-092100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ228-092100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 115 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ184-092100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ209-092100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 114.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ219-092100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 114 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ188-092100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ223-092100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ207-092100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ191-092100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ222-092100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ189-092100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ186-092100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ202-092100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ225-092100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ194-092100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Highest heat

index readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ171-092100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-092100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 111.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ204-092100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 111 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ185-092100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ203-092100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ173-092100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning. Highest heat index readings around 108 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-092100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ218-092100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

257 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather