TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020

754 FPUS54 KEWX 160722

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

TXZ192-162030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ205-162030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ183-162030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ220-162030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ187-162030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ193-162030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ190-162030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ172-162030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ208-162030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ206-162030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ224-162030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ228-162030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ184-162030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ209-162030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ219-162030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ188-162030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ223-162030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ207-162030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ191-162030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ222-162030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ189-162030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ186-162030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ202-162030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ225-162030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ194-162030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ171-162030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ217-162030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ204-162030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ185-162030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ203-162030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ173-162030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ221-162030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ218-162030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

