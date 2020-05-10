TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2020
_____
251 FPUS54 KEWX 100803
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
TXZ192-102115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ205-102115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ183-102115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ220-102115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ187-102115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ193-102115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ190-102115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ172-102115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ208-102115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ206-102115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ224-102115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ228-102115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ184-102115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ209-102115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ219-102115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ188-102115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ223-102115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ207-102115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ191-102115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ222-102115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ189-102115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ186-102115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ202-102115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ225-102115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ194-102115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ171-102115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ217-102115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ204-102115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ185-102115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ203-102115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ173-102115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ221-102115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ218-102115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
303 AM CDT Sun May 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
