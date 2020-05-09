TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2020
_____
816 FPUS54 KEWX 090723
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
TXZ192-092030-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ205-092030-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ183-092030-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ220-092030-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ187-092030-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ193-092030-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ190-092030-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ172-092030-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ208-092030-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ206-092030-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ224-092030-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ228-092030-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around
70.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ184-092030-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ209-092030-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ219-092030-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ188-092030-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ223-092030-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ207-092030-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ191-092030-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ222-092030-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ189-092030-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ186-092030-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ202-092030-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ225-092030-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ194-092030-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph
before midnight becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ171-092030-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ217-092030-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ204-092030-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ185-092030-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ203-092030-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ173-092030-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ221-092030-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ218-092030-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
223 AM CDT Sat May 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather