TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

181 FPUS54 KEWX 290741

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

TXZ192-290845-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ205-290845-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ183-290845-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ220-290845-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ187-290845-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ193-290845-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ190-290845-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ172-290845-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ208-290845-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ206-290845-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-290845-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ228-290845-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ184-290845-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ209-290845-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ219-290845-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ188-290845-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ223-290845-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ207-290845-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ191-290845-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ222-290845-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-290845-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ186-290845-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ202-290845-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ225-290845-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ194-290845-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ171-290845-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ217-290845-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 98-103.

$$

TXZ204-290845-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ185-290845-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ203-290845-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ173-290845-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-290845-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-290845-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

241 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

