TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 9, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
TXZ192-102100-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ205-102100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ183-102100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ220-102100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 50. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ187-102100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ193-102100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ190-102100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ172-102100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ208-102100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ206-102100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ224-102100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around
70. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ228-102100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ184-102100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ209-102100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ219-102100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ188-102100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs around 70.
TXZ223-102100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ207-102100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ191-102100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ222-102100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ189-102100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ186-102100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ202-102100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ225-102100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ194-102100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ171-102100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ217-102100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TXZ204-102100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ185-102100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ203-102100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ173-102100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ218-221-102100-
Zavala-Wilson-
Including the cities of Crystal City and Floresville
257 AM CDT Fri Apr 10 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
