TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

TXZ192-042200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,

then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ205-042200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ183-042200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill readings 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-042200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ187-042200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ193-042200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,

then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ190-042200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ172-042200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ208-042200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,

then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ206-042200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ224-042200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ228-042200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-042200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-042200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ219-042200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-042200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-042200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ207-042200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,

then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ191-042200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-042200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ189-042200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ186-042200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-042200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-042200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ194-042200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ171-042200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ217-042200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-042200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ185-042200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-042200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ173-042200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ221-042200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ218-042200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

300 AM CST Sat Jan 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

