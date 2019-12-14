TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2019

797 FPUS54 KEWX 140816

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

TXZ192-142130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ205-142130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ183-142130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ220-142130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ187-142130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ193-142130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ190-142130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ172-142130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ208-142130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ206-142130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ224-142130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ228-142130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ184-142130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ209-142130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ219-142130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ188-142130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ223-142130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ207-142130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ191-142130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ222-142130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ189-142130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ186-142130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ202-142130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ225-142130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ194-142130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ171-142130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ217-142130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ204-142130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

TXZ185-142130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ203-142130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ173-142130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ221-142130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ218-142130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

216 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

