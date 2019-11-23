TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019
573 FPUS54 KEWX 230930
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
TXZ192-231030-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ205-231030-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
TXZ183-231030-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ220-231030-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ187-231030-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ193-231030-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
TXZ190-231030-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ172-231030-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ208-231030-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
TXZ206-231030-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ224-231030-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ228-231030-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ184-231030-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ209-231030-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ219-231030-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ188-231030-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ223-231030-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ207-231030-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ191-231030-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ222-231030-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ189-231030-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ186-231030-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ202-231030-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ225-231030-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ194-231030-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
TXZ171-231030-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ217-231030-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ204-231030-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
TXZ185-231030-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TXZ203-231030-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
TXZ173-231030-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ221-231030-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ218-231030-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
330 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
