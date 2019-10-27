TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2019
_____
861 FPUS54 KEWX 270837
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
TXZ192-272145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ205-272145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ183-272145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ220-272145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ187-272145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ193-272145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ190-272145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ172-272145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ208-272145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ206-272145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ224-272145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ228-272145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ184-272145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ209-272145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ219-272145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ188-272145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ223-272145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ207-272145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ191-272145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ222-272145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ189-272145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ186-272145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ202-272145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight
then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ225-272145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ194-272145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ171-272145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ217-272145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ204-272145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ185-272145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
40. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ203-272145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ173-272145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ221-272145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ218-272145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
337 AM CDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather