TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
TXZ192-212115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then sunny in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ205-212115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ183-212115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ220-212115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ187-212115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
TXZ193-212115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then sunny in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ190-212115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ172-212115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ208-212115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then sunny in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ206-212115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then sunny in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
TXZ224-212115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ228-212115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ184-212115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ209-212115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ219-212115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ188-212115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ223-212115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ207-212115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
TXZ191-212115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then sunny in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ222-212115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ189-212115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ186-212115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
TXZ202-212115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ225-212115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ194-212115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then sunny in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ171-212115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ217-212115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ204-212115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ185-212115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 70s.
TXZ203-212115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ173-212115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ221-212115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ218-212115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
303 AM CDT Mon Oct 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
