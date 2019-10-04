TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
254 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
