Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
TXZ192-152200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around
108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ205-152200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around
108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ183-152200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
TXZ220-152200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
TXZ187-152200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ193-152200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to
around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
TXZ190-152200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ172-152200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ208-152200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around
108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
TXZ206-152200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
TXZ224-152200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
TXZ228-152200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings
around 111 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ184-152200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ209-152200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
around 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
around 107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
TXZ219-152200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ188-152200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ223-152200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 110 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to
around 111 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
TXZ207-152200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around
110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
TXZ191-152200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around
109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ222-152200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to
around 111 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to
around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
TXZ189-152200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ186-152200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ202-152200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ225-152200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 101. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
115.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings around 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100. Highest heat index readings around 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
TXZ194-152200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to around
110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to
around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 100. Highest heat index readings around 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
TXZ171-152200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ217-152200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 99-104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 113 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 112 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 112 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings
around 113 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ204-152200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ185-152200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ203-152200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around
111 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs 97-102.
TXZ173-152200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ221-152200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
TXZ218-152200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
346 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs 100-105.
