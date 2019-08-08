TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

702 FPUS54 KEWX 080730

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

TXZ192-082030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 113 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around

107 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ205-082030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

97-102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ183-082030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

$$

TXZ220-082030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing

to around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ187-082030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

98-103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

98-103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 98-103.

$$

TXZ193-082030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

107 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ190-082030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ172-082030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ208-082030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 106 increasing to around 112 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 100-105.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ206-082030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ224-082030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ228-082030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 105.

$$

TXZ184-082030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ209-082030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ219-082030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 105 increasing to around 112 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Highest heat index

readings around 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105-110. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ188-082030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ223-082030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ207-082030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 106 increasing to around 112 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ191-082030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around

113 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ222-082030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-082030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ186-082030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ202-082030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

98-103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ225-082030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 111.

$$

TXZ194-082030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ171-082030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 105.

$$

TXZ217-082030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103-108. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 115 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102-107. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 113 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ204-082030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

97-102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-082030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ203-082030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

97-102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

99-104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99-104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 98-103.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 98-103.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ173-082030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ221-082030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings around 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ218-082030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

230 AM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100-105.

$$

