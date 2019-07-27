TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 26, 2019

_____

801 FPUS54 KEWX 270722

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

TXZ192-272030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ205-272030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ183-272030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ220-272030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ187-272030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ193-272030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ190-272030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ172-272030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ208-272030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ206-272030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-272030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ228-272030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ184-272030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ209-272030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ219-272030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ188-272030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ223-272030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ207-272030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ191-272030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ222-272030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-272030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ186-272030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ202-272030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ225-272030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ194-272030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ171-272030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-272030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ204-272030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ185-272030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ203-272030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ173-272030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-272030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-272030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

222 AM CDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

_____

