TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 22, 2019
187 FPUS54 KEWX 230858
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
TXZ192-232200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ205-232200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ183-232200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ220-232200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ187-232200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ193-232200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ190-232200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ172-232200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ208-232200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ206-232200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ224-232200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
TXZ228-232200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ184-232200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ209-232200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
TXZ219-232200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ188-232200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ223-232200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
TXZ207-232200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ191-232200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ222-232200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
TXZ189-232200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the lower 70s.
TXZ186-232200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 70.
TXZ202-232200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ225-232200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
TXZ194-232200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
TXZ171-232200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ217-232200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ204-232200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ185-232200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ203-232200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ173-232200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ221-232200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ218-232200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
358 AM CDT Tue Jul 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
