TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ205-242215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

TXZ183-242215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ220-242215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ187-242215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ193-242215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ190-242215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ172-242215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ208-242215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ206-242215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ224-242215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ228-242215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ184-242215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ209-242215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ219-242215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ188-242215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ223-242215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ207-242215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ191-242215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ222-242215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ189-242215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ186-242215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ202-242215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ225-242215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ194-242215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ171-242215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ217-242215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ204-242215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

TXZ185-242215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ203-242215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

around 70.

TXZ173-242215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ221-242215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ218-242215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

