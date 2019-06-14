TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 13, 2019

973 FPUS54 KEWX 140850

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

TXZ192-142200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ205-142200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ183-142200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

TXZ220-142200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ187-142200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ193-142200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ190-142200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ172-142200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ208-142200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ206-142200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ224-142200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ228-142200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 105.

TXZ184-142200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ209-142200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ219-142200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs 98-103.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

TXZ188-142200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ223-142200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ207-142200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ191-142200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ222-142200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ189-142200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-142200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles

before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ202-142200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 97-102.

TXZ225-142200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ194-142200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ171-142200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ217-142200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles

before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

TXZ204-142200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ185-142200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles

before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ203-142200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles

before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ173-142200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ221-142200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ218-142200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

350 AM CDT Fri Jun 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 97-102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100-105.

