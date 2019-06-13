TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 12, 2019
262 FPUS54 KEWX 130757
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
TXZ192-132100-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ205-132100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ183-132100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
TXZ220-132100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ187-132100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ193-132100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ190-132100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ172-132100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ208-132100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ206-132100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ224-132100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ228-132100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
100-105. Highest heat index readings around 113.
TXZ184-132100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ209-132100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ219-132100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ188-132100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around
70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ223-132100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ207-132100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ191-132100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ222-132100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ189-132100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ186-132100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ202-132100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ225-132100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ194-132100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ171-132100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ217-132100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 99-104. Highest heat index readings around 113.
TXZ204-132100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ185-132100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ203-132100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ173-132100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ221-132100-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ218-132100-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
257 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
