TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2019

_____

262 FPUS54 KEWX 170735

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

TXZ192-172045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ205-172045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ183-172045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ220-172045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ187-172045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ193-172045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ190-172045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ172-172045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ208-172045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe before midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ206-172045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ224-172045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ228-172045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ184-172045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ209-172045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ219-172045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ188-172045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ223-172045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-172045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ191-172045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ222-172045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ189-172045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ186-172045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ202-172045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-172045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ194-172045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ171-172045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ217-172045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-172045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ185-172045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ203-172045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ173-172045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ221-172045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ218-172045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

235 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

