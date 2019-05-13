TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 12, 2019
383 FPUS54 KEWX 130800
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
TXZ192-132100-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ205-132100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ183-132100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
TXZ220-132100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ187-132100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ193-132100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ190-132100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ172-132100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ208-132100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ206-132100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ224-132100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
TXZ228-132100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ184-132100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ209-132100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
TXZ219-132100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
TXZ188-132100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ223-132100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
mid 80s.
TXZ207-132100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ191-132100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ222-132100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ189-132100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ186-132100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ202-132100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ225-132100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
TXZ194-132100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ171-132100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ217-132100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ204-132100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ185-132100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ203-132100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ173-132100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ221-132100-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ218-132100-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
300 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
