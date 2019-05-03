TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019

_____

240 FPUS54 KEWX 030658

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

TXZ192-032000-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-032000-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-032000-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before

midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ220-032000-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ187-032000-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before

midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ193-032000-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ190-032000-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ172-032000-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ208-032000-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-032000-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ224-032000-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ228-032000-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 123 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ184-032000-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ209-032000-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 80s.

$$

TXZ219-032000-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-032000-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ223-032000-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ207-032000-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-032000-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ222-032000-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-032000-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ186-032000-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-032000-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 123 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ225-032000-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 70.

$$

TXZ194-032000-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ171-032000-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ217-032000-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 123 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ204-032000-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ185-032000-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ203-032000-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ173-032000-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ221-032000-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ218-032000-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 123 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.