TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
TXZ192-012215-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
around 70. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ205-012215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ183-012215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ220-012215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ187-012215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ193-012215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ190-012215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ172-012215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ208-012215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ206-012215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ224-012215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ228-012215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ184-012215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ209-012215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ219-012215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ188-012215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ223-012215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ207-012215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ191-012215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ222-012215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ189-012215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ186-012215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ202-012215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ225-012215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ194-012215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ171-012215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ217-012215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ204-012215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ185-012215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ203-012215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ173-012215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ221-012215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ218-012215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
409 AM CDT Wed May 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
