TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2019

_____

985 FPUS54 KEWX 160821

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

TXZ192-162130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-162130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-162130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ220-162130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ187-162130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ193-162130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper

60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ190-162130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid

60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ172-162130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ208-162130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid

60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-162130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ224-162130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows around 70.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ228-162130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ184-162130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ209-162130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ219-162130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-162130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ223-162130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-162130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-162130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ222-162130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows around 70.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-162130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ186-162130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ202-162130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ225-162130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows around 70.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ194-162130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ171-162130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ217-162130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ204-162130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ185-162130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ203-162130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ173-162130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ221-162130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper

60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ218-162130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

321 AM CDT Tue Apr 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather