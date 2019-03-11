TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 10, 2019

535 FPUS54 KEWX 110740

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

TXZ192-112045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ205-112045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ183-112045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ220-112045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ187-112045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ193-112045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ190-112045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

TXZ172-112045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

TXZ208-112045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ206-112045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ224-112045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ228-112045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ184-112045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ209-112045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ219-112045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ188-112045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ223-112045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ207-112045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ191-112045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ222-112045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ189-112045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ186-112045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ202-112045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ225-112045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ194-112045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ171-112045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ217-112045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ204-112045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ185-112045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

TXZ203-112045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ173-112045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ221-112045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ218-112045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

240 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

