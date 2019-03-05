TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019
TXZ192-052200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ205-052200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ183-052200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ220-052200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ187-052200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to
25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ193-052200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ190-052200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ172-052200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ208-052200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ206-052200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ224-052200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ228-052200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ184-052200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to
25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ209-052200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ219-052200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ188-052200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny
late in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings
15 to 20 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ223-052200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ207-052200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ191-052200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ222-052200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ189-052200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ186-052200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to
20 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ202-052200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ225-052200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ194-052200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind
chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ171-052200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ217-052200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ204-052200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ185-052200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to
25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ203-052200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ173-052200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind
chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ221-052200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ218-052200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
