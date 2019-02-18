TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019

_____

082 FPUS54 KEWX 182043

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

TXZ192-190945-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ205-190945-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ183-190945-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ220-190945-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ187-190945-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain before

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ193-190945-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ190-190945-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ172-190945-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ208-190945-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ206-190945-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ224-190945-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ228-190945-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ184-190945-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ209-190945-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ219-190945-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ188-190945-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-190945-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ207-190945-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ191-190945-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-190945-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ189-190945-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ186-190945-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-190945-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-190945-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ194-190945-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ171-190945-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ217-190945-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-190945-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ185-190945-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-190945-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ173-190945-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ221-190945-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ218-190945-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather