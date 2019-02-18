TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019
082 FPUS54 KEWX 182043
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
TXZ192-190945-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ205-190945-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ183-190945-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ220-190945-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ187-190945-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain before
midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ193-190945-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ190-190945-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ172-190945-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ208-190945-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-190945-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10
mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ224-190945-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ228-190945-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ184-190945-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ209-190945-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ219-190945-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ188-190945-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ223-190945-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ207-190945-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ191-190945-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ222-190945-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ189-190945-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ186-190945-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around
70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ202-190945-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ225-190945-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ194-190945-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ171-190945-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ217-190945-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ204-190945-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
before midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ185-190945-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ203-190945-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ173-190945-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Rain and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ221-190945-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ218-190945-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
243 PM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
