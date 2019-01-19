TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019
_____
158 FPUS54 KEWX 192006
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
TXZ192-200915-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around
40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ205-200915-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ183-200915-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
$$
TXZ220-200915-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ187-200915-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
$$
TXZ193-200915-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Not as cool. Sunny in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ190-200915-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
$$
TXZ172-200915-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
$$
TXZ208-200915-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ206-200915-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around
40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ224-200915-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ228-200915-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ184-200915-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
$$
TXZ209-200915-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ219-200915-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ188-200915-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
$$
TXZ223-200915-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ207-200915-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ191-200915-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ222-200915-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ189-200915-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
$$
TXZ186-200915-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the lower 30s.
$$
TXZ202-200915-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
$$
TXZ225-200915-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ194-200915-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Not as cool. Sunny in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around
40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ171-200915-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
$$
TXZ217-200915-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ204-200915-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ185-200915-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
$$
TXZ203-200915-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ173-200915-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ221-200915-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ218-200915-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
206 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather