TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 3, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ205-042245-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ183-042245-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ220-042245-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs around 70.
TXZ187-042245-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ193-042245-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 60.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ190-042245-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ172-042245-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 60.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ208-042245-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ206-042245-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ224-042245-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
TXZ228-042245-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
TXZ184-042245-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ209-042245-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ219-042245-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ188-042245-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ223-042245-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ207-042245-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ191-042245-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ222-042245-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
TXZ189-042245-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ186-042245-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ202-042245-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ225-042245-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ194-042245-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ171-042245-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ217-042245-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows around 50.
TXZ204-042245-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ185-042245-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ203-042245-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ173-042245-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ221-042245-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ218-042245-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
338 AM CST Fri Jan 4 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
